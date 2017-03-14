Trump voters learn a sad lesson: Their healthcare matters less to the president than tax cuts for the rich

To the editor: The focus of your article on any Obamacare replacement is on what truly matters most: So many of the people who supported President Trump voted against their own self-interest. (“Trump voters would be among the biggest losers in Republicans' Obamacare replacement plan,” March 12)

I hope that this news, when absorbed by the people who will suffer the most under any replacement of Obamacare, makes Trump’s supporters understand that they have been duped. They were tricked by Trump, under the guise of caring about ordinary people, into casting a vote for someone who cares mostly about the wealthy, not the ordinary working person.

As a social worker, I am incredibly sad to think about the number of people who will literally sicken and die because of a lack of medical care. I have no doubt that voters will come to understand that they have been tricked, but the human cost will be high indeed.

Susan Rice, Long Beach

To the editor: Since his supporters reportedly take Trump seriously but not literally, they presumably understand that when he said his Obamacare replacement would lower costs, expand coverage, increase competition and ensure access to all, what he meant was that he would reduce premium subsidies by thousands of dollars, make coverage unaffordable for older and poorer Americans and give huge tax breaks to the wealthy.

Since I am not a Trump supporter, I did not appreciate the nuanced difference between the two, but I trust his base is reassured.

Louis White, Claremont

To the editor: America has become a country in which no injury is ever understood to be a person’s own fault. Perhaps this loss of benefits will serve as a reminder to folks that their own actions have real consequences.

Richard Geist, Rancho Mirage

To the editor: The article makes such an obvious point, and yet this bloc of voters continues in lockstep support of the GOP. It’s hard to feel empathy after decades of such behavior.

However, the Democrats will continue their downward spiral until our rural and smaller-town citizens are addressed with meaningful policy ideas that deal with the extreme economic and social dislocation they have experienced over the last few decades.

Mark Van Leeuwen, Bakersfield

