How to prevent yourself from getting ripped off on hearing aids: Seek the help of Big Government

To the editor: David Lazrus’ column on a reader’s situation with the cost of hearing aids accurately reflects my experiences across many areas of the healthcare system.
“Upcoding” — or billing Medicare or other insurers a higher charge than what the services performed actually deserve — is the underlying issue. Personally, I have had the best response when I took my complaints to the California Department of Insurance. Despite cries of “too much government,” that agency deserves credit for all the work it does for the “little guy.”
Consumers need to stop falling for the appeals from insurers and pharmaceutical companies when consumer protection efforts and voter initiatives come before the people. Perhaps then we will make progress against such rip-offs.
Kevin J. McCarthy, Arroyo Grande
To the editor: My hearing was getting worse and I decided to go to a local professional, who offered me a pair of the newest-technology hearing aids for $6,500. I gave him a $650 deposit to order them.
I wondered what the mark up is for the hearing aids. I did some research, and it turns out the very similar devices, probably models from a few years ago, are available online for much lower prices.
I got my deposit back and bought a pair online for $450. I made a point of buying them from a company with easily reachable customer service representatives who could competently answer my questions. The hearing aids arrived in three days; I turned them on and put them in and they seemed very similar to the $6,500 pair I tested in that office.
Daniel Diamond, Santa Barbara
