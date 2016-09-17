Describing people as 'cockroaches' says more about Hesperia leaders than their public safety claims

To the editor: Regarding Joel Rubin’s article on the City of Hesperia trying to close down transitional homes for nonviolent offenders:

Where is the compassion for people trying to turn their lives around?

(Re “High desert city takes a hard line on group homes,” Sept. 14)

Equating human beings with “cockroaches” is disgusting and says more about the people governing Hesperia than any of their pronouncements about protecting the citizenry.

Diane Goepp, Big Bear Lake

::

To the editor: Virtually every man or woman who spends time in jail or prison will someday be released.

Realignment was intended to provide services so that when someone is released from jail or given probation, he or she will be less likely to commit another crime. Providing room and board to people trying to get their lives together and helping them find work is an excellent way to do this.

In trying to eliminate these services from their city, Hesperia is pursuing a strategy that will increase homelessness and hunger, increase crime, and create a permanent underclass.

Surely this is not really what Hesperia’s City Council wants.

Elizabeth Ralston, Los Angeles

::

To the editor: When do we accept and return to our communities those who have served jail time and have paid their debt to society?

The unforgiving nature expressed by the officials of the city of Hesperia mirrors much of the feelings of many other communities which cannot find room for such group homes.

Guiding people back into useful lives is a cardinal act of mercy and should not be condemned.

Actually, I think the state or county governments should be the entities providing such care.

Carleton Cronin, West Hollywood



