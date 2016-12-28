Stop obsessing over gender after Hillary Clinton's defeat

To the editor: We need to stop focusing on gender as a factor in the election. It’s counterproductive. (“After Clinton's defeat, what's the path for future women presidential candidates?” Dec. 23)

While some gender bias may have occurred, who wins a presidential election involves factors that have nothing to do with gender, like whether the candidate has powerful friends or enemies, has a clever strategy, appears trustworthy, articulates policies most voters prefer or is perceived as an insider when voters want change.

Hillary Clinton came very close to being our first female president. Her defeat is not the end of the story. Women will continue to enter public office and gain experience on the national stage.

A woman will eventually become president, and when she does it will not be because she is a woman; it will because she has the broadest public support.

Jana Bickel, North Hollywood

..

To the editor: The most qualified presidential candidate in U.S. history, a woman, lost to the least qualified, a macho man with a history of reprehensible statements and actions.

President-elect Donald Trump’s misogynist supporters feel threatened by women in power who are competent and experienced. So what kind of woman would they have voted for? A stripper or a centerfold?

Clearly, most American men are not man enough to vote for a qualified woman.

Kerry Meade, Reseda

..

To the editor: The recent election revealed two things about the possibility of having a woman as president.

The results, especially from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Ocean, indicate that the U.S. may indeed be ready to elect the first female president. But the results elsewhere in the country indicate she will probably be a Kardashian.

Nels Norene, Camarillo

