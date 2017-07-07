A Japanese American veteran's heroism reminds us what makes America great

To the editor: The story of Korean War veteran Hiroshi Miyamura was more than worthy of its front-page placement on our Independence Day. (“Hiroshi Miyamura and his hometown had a lot in common. They believed in America,” July 3)

As a child of a refugee and an immigrant, I have seen our country devolve into something I almost cannot recognize. Miyamura’s life and the courage of his fellow Americans in Gallup, N.M., in standing up to the xenophobia of the 1940s, are a lesson we all need to learn.

Thanks to Sgt. Miyamura, and thanks to The Times for putting a smile on my face and a tear in my eye on July 4.

Christopher Franciosa, Encino

To the editor: About 10 years ago I traveled to Gallup with a group of Japanese-American Korean War veterans from the Los Angeles area.

We were privileged to take part in a citywide commemoration to honor “Hershey” Miyamura, Gallup’s hometown hero. It was an impressive event that also paid tribute to many of the town’s war heroes, both fallen and still living.

Thank you for sharing the moving story of Miyamura. His is a story not just for the citizens of Gallup or about Japanese Americans; it is truly an American tale.

Mark M. Nakagawa, Gardena

