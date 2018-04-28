Why fix homelessness in L.A. when it's easier to shoo people off a Los Feliz traffic median?

Individuals living on Los Angeles streets are there because they were left behind — by the economic downturn of a few years back, because of health issues, or because they're war veterans. I see them everywhere now — they camp near the L.A. River, on bike paths, in the parts of Griffith Park sandwiched between golf courses and the freeway. And they camp in places like Los Feliz until the moneyed community decides enough is enough and clears them out.