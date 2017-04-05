Too many Americans are victims of this country's growing wealth gap; we need to hear their stories

To the editor: The contributions made by famed photojournalist Dorothea Lange, who documented the plight of millions of people during the Great Depression and way into the civil rights movement, came to mind after reading Steve Lopez’s column. (“Once middle class, she hung on as long as she could. Now she and her two dogs live in a car in Carlsbad,” April 1)

Lopez is committed to telling the stories of people who are affected by the decades-long problem of widespread homelessness. His reporting on Edythe Russell, the 78-year-old woman who lives in her car with her two dogs, is heartbreaking — and it should not be necessary. We live in a rich country in which the disparity between the wealthy and everyone else is shamefully wide.

Keep telling these stories, Mr. Lopez. Like Dorothea Lange showed us with her photos, your words make a big difference on how we understand the world around us and hopefully begin to change it for the better.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: The fine and touching article by Lopez is about a 78-year-old women who sleeps in her old, broken car at the senior center in Carlsbad, a city I once served as a member of the Senior Commission.

Her story of hard work at that age despite suffering great pain is a mark against a society without adequate support for its most vulnerable. She tries to live on Social Security while looking for employment and housing. Scandinavian nations and other advanced countries take far better care of their citizens than we do; they are models for better civil society with social justice.

It was a pleasure to read about Jack Risley of the Carlsbad Senior Center staff. He is well known for humane and effective service, a fine example of the quality of government employee often ignored in the media.

Jack L. Nelson, Carlsbad

