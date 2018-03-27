Orange County's homelessness plan unravels, but Gov. Brown might have the answer

Wake up, Ms. Gennawey. When did the homeless stop being "the public," and since when did their safety become secondary to those who are fortunate enough to have permanent housing? The "public safety tragedy" is here, playing out daily in front of our eyes, and innocent children are living on the streets. Maybe if we allow our very blessed children to actually live close enough to witness their plight, they will grow up to live lives of compassionate action, and put to shame those whose consciences have fallen asleep.