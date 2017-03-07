Detaining undocumented immigrants sends a message: No more free passes for breaking U.S. laws

To the editor: The problem of basically “law-abiding” illegal immigrants in our state and country is quite a conundrum. Some will cheer for deportation, while others will find the enforcement of immigration laws brutal and inhumane. I would have to agree that deporting the parents of “Dreamers” may be difficult and unrealistic. (“Immigrant arrested by ICE after dropping daughter off at school, sending shockwaves through neighborhood,” March 3)

However, one message is certainly clear: The days of undocumented immigrants getting a free pass are over.

If nothing else, the arrest of an undocumented father who had just dropped off his daughter at a Los Angeles school will be a warning to people who decide to break into our country illegally. One can no longer assume that there will not be some price to pay.

They will have to think twice about jeopardizing the future of their children as well.

Rick Solomon, Lake Balboa

To the editor: So it’s come to this: A father is detained while dropping off his daughter at school.

Yes, Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez is an illegal immigrant, and yes, he is guilty of a couple of very minor past crimes. But still, is this the America we really want? A country that detains basically innocent people in front of their terrified family members?

Sure, we have immigration problems that must be addressed, and there is nothing wrong with detaining and deporting those who are genuine criminals. But is it really necessary to round up immigrants in such a heartless manner and to instill fear in an entire community?

Steve Fisher, Studio City

To the editor: We have to step back and reassess the situation as human beings and as American citizens.

Most illegal immigrants are law-abiding, productive members of their communities, in many cases for 10 or 20 years or more. Many have fled dangerous environments or, at the very least, have come to the U.S. for a better life for their families.

Isn’t that the type of person we as a country respect and value, individuals who have the courage and initiative to improve their human condition? Let’s face it: They have successfully completed their auditions. What’s left is the formality of taking the oath as full-fledged citizens.

Our country will be better for it.

Kerry Burnside, La Habra

