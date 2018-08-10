If Israel is losing a global PR battle, it isn't showing in the United States

To the editor: So L.A. Times correspondent Noga Tarnopolsky thinks Israel is losing its public relations war. The obvious question is, how does she know?
She appears to reach this conclusion via observations of the general tenor of recent media coverage of Israel and critiques of Israel’s PR efforts. Yet many prominent media outlets are reflexively anti-Israel in orientation, and critics of Israel’s PR efforts appear to be focused largely on the organization of those efforts, as opposed to their outcomes.
A more reliable indicator of the success of Israel’s PR efforts is polling data on American support for the Jewish state. On March 13, Gallup reported that American support for Israel was as high as it has ever been. Despite the many crises cited in The Times’ article, Israel does not appear to be losing a PR war, at least not in the United States, which is Israel’s most important ally.
Daniel H. Trigoboff, Williamsville, N.Y.
To the editor: Every democratically elected government’s first and foremost duty is the protection and care of its citizens. It must always remain beholden to its people and their welfare.
World public opinion should play no role in Israel’s decision-making and must be of no consequence. It will not feed Israel’s people, nor will it protect them from those who wish to do them harm. The digital media must never assert any control or influence over any government’s policy or its actions.
The safety and welfare of Israelis should always take precedence over everything.
Irith Venyige, Studio City
