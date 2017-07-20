Is Darrell Issa a converted moderate? Don't believe it — yet.

To the editor: The attempt by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) to re-brand himself as a moderate is likely not to be well received by those who remember that as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he launched highly partisan investigations of the Solyndra bankruptcy, the alleged coverup of the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, the inept “fast and furious” illegal firearms sting, and the alleged IRS targeting of conservative organizations. (“Darrell Issa was Obama's toughest critic. Here's why he's suddenly sounding like a moderate,” July 17)

None of these investigations, despite their great cost to taxpayers, resulted in any findings of significant wrongdoing or criminal behavior. All were motivated by a desire to lay some kind of scandal at the feet of the Obama administration, especially then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

I might consider Issa, the wealthiest member of Congress, to be a reformed moderate if he repaid the money these investigations are estimated to have cost.

Gordon J. Louttit, Manhattan Beach

