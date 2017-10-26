Reporting the lurid details of sex assault allegations like those against James Toback

To the editor: The lurid details of James Toback’s alleged assaults on women are very disgusting, and you are probably receiving protests from outraged readers regarding the publication of such revolting testimony. (“38 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment,” Oct. 22)

I, however, applaud your courage in revealing the statements of the 38 women you interviewed (prior to the 200-plus who came forward after your initial report was published). Through these investigations, the Los Angeles Times has opened the floodgates for women to come forward with their stories of such behavior of prominent men. Their previous reluctance to talk was no doubt due to shock that a man would behave so bestially, especially in public places.

Perhaps these articles will encourage women encountering unwanted sexual advances and assaults to immediately report them.

Blair Ceniceros, Claremont

To the editor: While I applaud the efforts and extent of coverage that The Times is giving to the longtime sexual exploitation of women in Hollywood, I am disappointed by the choice of words that has been allowed to appear in the first article on Toback.

It is disappointing to read, in a newspaper that has won numerous Pulitzer Prizes, the term “dry-hump” to describe a sexual act. These words were not used within the context of a quote, but as the choice of the reporter and the editors.

While the public’s cravings for the full story — along with sordid details — is high, The Times is obligated to maintain good taste within the context of responsible journalism.

Sybil MacDonald, Los Angeles

To the editor: The Times may as well begin a daily column naming predators in the entertainment industry. But why just the big-name producers and directors?

Any actor can tell you that the bullying, humiliation and abuse, both sexual and psychological, can be found at every level, from acting teachers to small theaters to commercial directors and beyond. Ask any actor to name just one “screamer” they have worked with, and I’ll wager they all have more than one.

A human being is a complex and fragile thing, and the performing arts attract multitudes of unstable people. Some are gifted and others are not, but all are vulnerable in an industry crudely built on the power of position and personality.

Philip DiGiacomo, Pacific Palisades

