Jeff Sessions' strange logic: Free speech for college students, but not NFL players?

To the editor: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions appears to speak from both sides of his mouth, upholding free speech on college campuses while denouncing speech he disagrees with by professional athletes. (“Jeff Sessions wades into debates on campus free speech and NFL protests,” Sept. 26)
I am embarrassed to have this man acting as our country’s attorney general. It is difficult to believe that he attended law school or took contracts or constitutional law.
The first rule of contracts in deciding whether a breach has occurred is to look to the four corners of the contract. If it does not address a breach with repercussions for taking a knee prior to a game, then it is difficult to imagine how any or all of the players can be fired for doing so, as the president and Sessions would have it.
If the whole team is fired, what will happen to all those who paid good money to watch the games? Must their money be refunded?
The 1st Amendment guarantees the peaceful exercise of freedom of speech. It does not distinguish between what those in power (or the rest of us) want to hear or don’t want to hear.
Mary Jane Bagby, Carlsbad
