John Bolton: Another hawk who managed to avoid military service altogether

To the editor: President Trump just fired Gen. H.R. McMaster and will have hawkish John Bolton replace him as national security advisor. It's bad enough that our president, our new secretary of the State, Mike Pompeo, and the new director of the CIA, Gina Haspel, have all advocated torture. Even worse is the threat of war symbolized by Bolton, who has advocated bombing Iran, North Korea and even Cuba. It's been said sarcastically that Bolton has not met a country he didn't want to bomb. ("John Bolton's appointment further weakens the 'axis of adults' around Trump," March 23.)