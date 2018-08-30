If Trump remains a bully, John McCain's funeral won't be the last he isn't invited to

To the editor: Well, what do you know? It seems the president may be human after all, as he is reportedly “deeply wounded” by having been excluded from Sen. John McCain’s funeral and other momentous events at which grace, decorum and compassion are called for.
What did President Trump expect? To continue without consequence bullying and humiliating people in his attempt to cover up his bottomless well of insecurities and feelings of inferiority, unconscious though they may be?
We reap what we sow, Mr. President. And even if he were familiar with this basic truth, he’d think it didn’t apply to him.
Carol P. Surface, Beverly Hills
To the editor: Everyone knows there was no love lost between Trump and McCain. Thus, rather than gush hypocritically, Trump’s short but respectful message of condolence to the family was appropriate.
I have a worse taste in my mouth when I compare the terrible things Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said about presidential nominee McCain in 2008 to Schumer’s hagiographical eulogy after McCain’s death. It is easier to say nice things about the dead when they are no threat to your platform.
As someone who voted for McCain in 2008, I am waiting all my friends to call me and apologize for the nasty things they said about him, and me for supporting him.
David Goodwin, Pasadena
To the editor: Shunning is a time-honored, traditional method of influencing, encouraging or coercing acceptable behavior. Failing that, shunning seeks to reduce the influence of the shunned.
In the case of Trump, whose behavior falls measurably far outside what’s acceptable, shunning is the appropriate response.
Nevertheless, the Republican Party practices enabling, which reinforces existing behaviors. If this persists, Trump’s behavior will become the new normal.
Thomas Bliss, Sherman Oaks
To the editor: I understand that the Los Angeles Times’ customer base is very left-leaning, but must a story on the front page of the newspaper read like an op-ed article?
Using McCain’s death as an opportunity to slam Trump as front-page news is more than a little depressing. Worse, any attempt to dispute such biased reporting is interpreted as an attack on the free press.
Roger H. Hoh, Grass Valley, Calif.
To the editor: In 2006, I was a brigade-level staff officer and ethics instructor in the U.S. Army, and I was preparing for a second deployment to Iraq.
Before we deployed I taped to my office door an article by McCain denouncing the use of torture. McCain reminded us that torture is never effective, and he detailed how it damages our soul as a nation.
Whatever differences in political philosophy I had with him, I always admired his integrity, humility and personal courage.. He was a military and national hero, and he will be sorely missed.
Scott A. Sterling, Canyon Country
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook