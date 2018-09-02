John McCain's death gives us a good reason to look at the Vietnam War and other conflicts of choice

To the editor: The late Sen. John McCain was brutally beaten as a prisoner of war, and he courageously refused to be released ahead of any of his fellow captives who had been prisoners for longer than he had. McCain was a genuine war hero.
But what about the Vietnam War?
We blithely speak of those who “defended our country.” How was anything that was happening in Vietnam’s civil war threatening our country? More than 58,000 Americans gave their lives in that war, and hundreds of thousands more were wounded in both body and spirit. Why?
This was was a question thousands of Americans were asking at the time, and I was one of them.
If anything positive can be said about President Trump, and it’s difficult to say anything, at least he has kept us out of wars we don’t belong in, just as he promised he would do. Every day brings a new lesson in the difference between real patriotism and blind nationalism. I hope we’re learning these lessons now, but if we don’t, the future of our republic is uncertain.
Larry Arnstein, Santa Monica
..
To the editor: Even though McCain’s choice of running mate in 2008 proved to be ill advised, the race between him and Barack Obama was always civilized. There was a grace to that competition, a truly polite rivalry always humming quietly below the surface.
I voted for Obama, but I didn’t not like McCain. Yes, he was a Republican, but in another universe (and assuming a wiser option for vice president), I could have easily, comfortably and without misgivings voted for McCain.
I think he would have proved to be a president of which we all would have been proud.
Debra Trelut, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
