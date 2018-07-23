Jonathan Gold 'could have written about L.A.'s smog and made it seem appetizing'

I met Gold at this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl when he appeared with Nadine Levy Redzepi, who was signing copies of her book, “Downtime: Deliciousness at Home.” I recall asking him which taco stall to try, and he seemed to hesitate and looked a bit dismayed but then offered a suggestion. Thinking back to that exchange, he probably thought it a little strange that I would ask him to pick one since he was probably instrumental in bringing all these small restaurants to the Food Bowl. I am sure he appreciated them all for different reasons.