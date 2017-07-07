134-plus registered marrow donors and counting for a sick LAPD officer

To the editor: As a Los Angeles Police Department officer, it’s not uncommon for strangers to thank me for my services. Now, it’s my turn to thank a group of strangers.

Recently, my partner, Officer Matthew Medina, received an outpouring of support following a Times article about his need for a marrow transplant. More than 134 people joined the Be the Match Registry after reading his story. (“An LAPD officer needs a bone marrow transplant. His ethnicity limits his chances of getting one,” June 22)

There is an urgent need for marrow donors, especially for people of color. Patients typically match a donor of their same ethnicity, but most potential donors are white and Matt is Filipino. He is still looking for his match.

To those 134+ people: You have given hope to thousands of patients, including Matt. For that I am forever grateful.

If you want to learn more about the registry or join as a committed donor, visit join.bethematch.org/match4matt. Thanks again to those who already have.

Dante Pagulayan, Long Beach

