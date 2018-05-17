Local politicians are being used by Trump to push his anti-immigrant policies

To the editor: In leading his city's official opposition to the state's so-called sanctuary law, Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar remarks that he was impressed that "our city has got behind us." ("Politicians who sparked anti-'sanctuary state' wave in California to meet with Trump," May 14)
I do not deny there are people in Los Alamitos who oppose the sanctuary law, but it should be pointed out that whenever and wherever city councils take up this issue, many supporters and opponents descending upon otherwise lightly attended meetings come from outside the city.
As much as people like to talk about local politics and local issues, it is clear that the president and his attorney general have made this a national issue; the practical issue of how local police departments are to do their job is wholly ignored.
Mayor Edgar says he hopes his meeting with President Trump will be productive. Productivity has nothing to do with it. The president will turn him into a prop for his insensitive, anti-immigrant policies. It is shameful for a mayor to travel across the country to engage in a photo-op for hatred.
Edgar Kaskla, Garden Grove
