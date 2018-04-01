What buildings in L.A. are worthy of historic preservation? Whatever Frank Gehry decides to build

Where were they in 1959 when Bart Lytton stripped and auctioned off all the belongings of the Garden of Allah that had been occupying that block since 1913? It could have been called a "strong example of the turn-of-the-century, pre-WWI Craftsman design style." Not to mention, that building should have been a historic site not only for having been the home of probably more Hollywood Golden Age stars than any other place in Los Angeles, but also the putative location of the first swimming pool in L.A.