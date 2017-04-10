'Sanctuary' Malibu needs to learn how to take a joke

To the editor: Malibu officials are outraged that someone dared to lampoon their purely gestural vote to declare themselves a “sanctuary city” with a sign briefly posted on Pacific Coast Highway. (“Malibu officials denounce prank 'sanctuary city' placard bolted to roadside sign,” April 5)

While I strongly oppose the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, our friends in Malibu need to climb down from their high horse and lighten up. While the declaration of sanctuary may make their bleeding hearts feel better, it does little to protect the residents and only attracts ICE to harass their servants.

“Edgy” humor trips just at the edge of a truth that makes us uncomfortable.

Harvey Cordner, Pasadena

To the editor: A snarky protest sign was posted at the Malibu city limit. So what?

As a local reporter in Malibu, I’ve talked to the same people that your reporter did, who support Malibu declaring itself a “sanctuary city.” They said they have a long list of reasons for supporting sanctuary for those targeted by federal immigration policies.

Your news coverage has concentrated on the widespread concern here for Malibu’s workers, who are our friends. We know them and their families, and we know why it is so important to speak in their defense.

The Times unfairly framed the issue as Malibu acting out of concern for its nannies and gardeners. It singled out Malibu for voicing the same compassion as cities throughout California. The Times generated a false narrative based on its preconceived notions about Malibu.

I expect cheap shots like that from AM talk radio, not The Times.

Hans Laetz, Malibu

To the editor: Officials in Malibu were embarrassed by the prank sign, but I believe Mayor Pro Tem Skylar Peak’s comment made matters worse. He mistakenly thought that the sign made fun of Boyle Heights, when it was actually Malibu that was being ridiculed.

“Cheap nannies and gardeners make Malibu great! (Boyle Heights not so much)” implies that the wealthy in Malibu underpay their workers, who therefore cannot make Boyle Heights great because they cannot afford to.

Peak’s comment exposes the self-centeredness of many people who live in elite enclaves like Malibu.

Miguel Apodaca, San Diego

