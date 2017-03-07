Do campaigns really think stuffing our mailboxes with trash will win our votes?

To the editor: Never in my 40-plus years of voting have I received anything close to the mountain of campaign mailers I have received for Tuesday’s local election. This weekend alone I received more than a dozen mailers, as I had each day prior. (“'It’s an important election': Growth measure dominates the debate in L.A.,” March 7)

Do the senders have any idea how much this makes me not want to vote for them or whatever initiatives they’re supporting? If they are so mindless as to destroy precious resources in order to send the same mailer over and over and over, if they feel we’re so stupid that they need to hit us over the head with these things, why would any of us want them as our elected officials?

As I’m sure most do, I throw these things away or put them in recycling without looking at them, knowing there are more on the way.

Hollis Jordan, Toluca Lake

