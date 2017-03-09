Historically low voter turnout signals that L.A.'s democracy may be ailing

To the editor: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti easily avoided a runoff and won reelection with more than 80% of the votes cast in Tuesday’s election — but with less than 12% of those registered actually voting. Are we celebrating the mayor’s victory, or are we mourning the death of democracy in L.A.? (“Tuesday’s L.A. voter turnout was likely the lowest ever, muddying Garcetti's historic reelection win,” March 8)

Either way, it leaves me emotionless. Local elections have become such lugubrious events that the dead do not even bother to come out and vote.

Ken Walsh, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The biggest paradox in Los Angeles is that we are all riled up about President Trump but we utterly don’t care about our local officials. The decisions being made by officials in City Hall affect our daily lives immediately.

How can we not make that connection?

Unfortunately, Los Angeles saw another dismal voter turnout in Tuesday’s election. Angelenos truly deserve the government they have.

Chamba Sanchez, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I voted Tuesday on my way home from work at 5 p.m. Hours later, my phone was still ringing with robocalls. I received three recorded calls from Gloria Romero in the span of five minutes.

I go to considerable trouble to keep informed on all the issues, and I deeply resent all the mailers and phone calls from politicians both blue and red. I have never missed the opportunity to cast my vote since 1968, but I am now beginning to realize why so many others don’t vote at all.

Perhaps I’ll stay home next time.

Philip DiGiacomo, Pacific Palisades

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook