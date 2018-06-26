Is Maxine Waters trying to keep Republicans in control of Congress after November?

To the editor: Accosting Trump administration officials as an expression of outrage is one thing, but doing this as a tactic to defeat the administration is something else entirely.
With respect to Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Los Angeles) call for people to “harass” Trump staffers, there is no strategic benefit to this course of action.
Let’s stick with the facts: The majority of eligible Americans typically do not vote. This kind of viciousness does not invite them into the political process; rather, it repels them. If we truly care about inviting people to vote for a more just and egalitarian country, we must be the adults in the room.
I honestly believe the words of First Lady Michelle Obama when she said, “When they go low, we go high.” Our actions determine whether or not this quote has any meaning or is just a cliche.
Jack Rockwood, Simi Valley
..
To the editor: Always taking the political high road has allowed the Democrats to turn the government and the courts over to a minority party with a self-serving agenda, and it has put a pathological liar in the White House.
If taking children away, letting Russia influence our elections, attacking the press, reversing Democratic policies and regulations and daily demonizing liberals is not enough for party leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to push back strongly, then they need to get out of Waters’ way.
Alan Segal, San Diego
..
To the editor: We might as well remove the word “civility” from the dictionary since it is no longer in use. I blame President Trump, whose freewheeling tweets and statements, name-calling and mockery have unleashed a darker side of human nature.
I would hope that most adults are sophisticated enough not to resort to childish taunts and tit-for-tat behavior. It's no wonder Congress can't accomplish anything if this is how people conduct themselves. Civil discourse is a very important part of our democratic process.
Those of us on the left should step back and find constructive ways to change the current direction of our government. Those on the right should not incite the hard feelings that now exist because of Trump’s offensive leadership.
Susan Bleecher, Los Angeles
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook