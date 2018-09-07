New Yorker was wrong to let Steve Bannon be chased off its stage

To the editor: I turn to the New Yorker for discussion of important issues by serious people. So how does a man crucial to the election of President Trump, who served as both a senior strategist in the White House and as the president’s campaign manager, and was described as possibly the second-most important person in the world in a Time magazine cover story, get chased off the New Yorker’s festival stage by the likes of jokesters Jim Carrey, Jimmy Fallon and Judd Apatow?
They are not going to help anyone understand why Trump is where he is now — a crucial insight to all who struggle to bridge the gap with the 62 million Americans who put him there.
Tim Clark, Los Angeles
