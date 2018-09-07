New Yorker was wrong to let Steve Bannon be chased off its stage

To the editor: I turn to the New Yorker for discussion of important issues by serious people. So how does a man crucial to the election of President Trump, who served as both a senior strategist in the White House and as the president’s campaign manager, and was described as possibly the second-most important person in the world in a Time magazine cover story, get chased off the New Yorker’s festival stage by the likes of jokesters Jim Carrey, Jimmy Fallon and Judd Apatow?