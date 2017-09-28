If environmental groups cave on an urban-sprawl project like Newhall Ranch, what are they good for?

To the editor: I was outraged to read of yet another betrayal by major environmental organizations that allows for the use rather than the protection of nature. (“Deal for new city at Newhall Ranch fuels development boom transforming northern L.A. County,” Sept. 25)

In 2008, so-called environmentalists sold out on massive developments on Tejon Ranch. This week, they gave up on the Newhall Ranch. What other priceless gifts of nature will they compromise in the name of “affordable housing”?

These properties are both vital habitat for the California condor, yet they are far from existing urban infrastructure, the classic definition of the leapfrogging that’s responsible for urban sprawl. This kind of development exacerbates flooding and contributes to global warming.

How soon we forget the devastation in Houston and elsewhere.

Robert Leyland, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The Times reports on an agreement that will allow the 20,000-resident new community being planned for the open land northwest of Magic Mountain near Santa Clarita, within the larger Newhall Ranch project, to be built. One paragraph buried deep in the article mentioned traffic congestion while much more space was devoted to environmental concerns involving small fish and plant life.

I am probably too old to see the completion of this project, but I can predict horrible traffic on the 5 Freeway when all the homes are built and residents move in. Yet, I’ve seen little if any discussion about how the developers plan to deal with the traffic congestion that will surely exist on the freeways and local roads.

The developers are creating a nightmare for those of us who already live in Santa Clarita and have to negotiate freeways that are crowded already. Until the developers tell us how they plan to accommodate more traffic, I am opposed to the project.

David H. Dolson, Valencia

