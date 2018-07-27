Gavin Newsom is under no obligation to debate his unqualified Republican opponent more than once

To the editor: In what has been long established as a rite of passage for Republican politicians in California, this year’s GOP candidate in the race for governor is asking for five televised debates with the preemptive favorite, Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.
With no political experience and the albatross of the current presidency dragging him down, Republican John Cox is desperate for anything that will improve his name recognition. What better for him than a series of debates with someone else footing the bill?
Newsom is wise to follow Gov. Jerry Brown’s imprimatur and agree to a single debate. Voters know Newsom from his many years in public office, and he is under no obligation to give oxygen to an unqualified and unknown GOP adversary.
John Reed, Hemet
To the editor: It looks like Newsom — who has agreed to only one debate with Cox, which would take place during a pro football game — is taking a page from Hillary Clinton’s primary election playbook: Agree to participate in a debate that almost no one will watch.
How did that work out for Clinton after the primary? Perhaps it will work the same for Newsom and he will end up with the same result as Clinton.
Arnie Sklar, Beverly Hills
