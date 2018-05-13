Who cares if the return of prisoners from North Korea was a like a reality show? Just give Trump the credit he deserves

To the editor: With headlines like "Trump's reality-show handling of prisoner release belies hard diplomacy ahead with North Korea," I'm turning into a conservative by the minute.
What kind of newspaper takes the news of North Korea releasing three Americans unharmed and mashes the good news with speculation and innuendo that Trump exploited the release for his own political gain? So he brought out lights and made a show of it? Is that important? He broke tradition with past releases, and you find this the main news?
The fact that North Korea is talking about denuclearization and a detente with South Korea can only be attributed to the sitting president. What prevents the Los Angeles Times from acknowledging this?
The front page, on which this article appeared in the print edition, is for facts, unless the article is clearly identified as opinion. It would behoove the editors to enlarge the space for opinions, as the demand for them appears much higher than the two pages provided Tuesday through Friday.
Brian Miller, Los Angeles
