What Rep. Devin Nunes can learn from Watergate: This won't end well for him.

To the editor: This article makes clear that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) must be removed from the chairmanship of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. (“Devin Nunes plot thickens as his spokesman concedes he met source for surveillance claim at White House,” March 27)

All his running back and forth to the White House makes him look like a tool — if in fact he is not one already. By any standard of impartiality, his conduct with regard to his committee’s investigation of Russian involvement in the presidential campaign is insupportable.

We’d best remember Watergate: Better men, for a better president, all went down. In that unhappy scandal we can see the danger, and likely outcome, of Nunes’ chairmanship.

S.R. Willen, Beverly Hills

To the editor: The thing is, how do we know that Nunes’ spokesman is telling the truth about who his boss met with at the White House? And how do we know that Nunes told his spokesman the truth?

Nunes is now part of the matter under investigation, and he needs to testify under oath about what he knows.

President Trump said weeks ago there would be a revelation about his wiretapping allegations, and last week evidence purporting to vindicate him was shared with Nunes on White House grounds. This is too much of a coincidence.

Keith Herried, Los Angeles

