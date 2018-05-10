Haven't we heard enough about inadequate nursing home oversight to finally fix it?

To the editor: It seems that this story of gravely inadequate oversight of nursing homes is replayed every few years.
I remember vividly in 2002 when nurse Mary Hochman committed suicide in protest of the horrible care her patients were receiving from others at the location where she was working in Santa Barbara.
This is just another case of finger-pointing and cowardice on the part of our elected officials, regulators and the oversight bureaus.
Why does history have to repeat itself when we have laws and penalties in place to prevent the truly terrible abuses that take place on a regular basis in our nursing homes? Do these people not realize that they will also be very senior one day?
Bob Curran, Hollywood
To the editor: This report on lack of oversight and accountability and substandard care in nursing homes makes it sound like new information. In fact, we've known and talked about this problem for quite some time.
This has to change — now.
First, there must be a clearly stated protocol of oversight and care with rigid reporting and quality control. Second, there must be an independent body with adequate personnel that can evaluate oversight records and visit nursing homes without notice. If there are infractions, there must be effective consequences, possibly including termination or even civil or criminal prosecution.
Don't we owe it to nursing home residents to make sure they are treated with dignity and care?
Sid Pelston, Marina del Rey
