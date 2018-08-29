Republicans need to atone for their reckless 'repeal and replace' anti-Obamacare talk

To the editor: Plain and simple, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was used as a cudgel by Republicans to rile up their base. (“Once their rallying cry, Obamacare is suddenly a sticky campaign issue for Republicans,” Aug. 21)
Had they taken the time in 2010 when Obamacare became law to explain the realities and benefits to their constituents, our nation’s healthcare and its insurance markets would no doubt be on a much firmer ground. Instead, they spread falsehoods just to feed red meat to their base. The constant “repeal and replace” blather was detrimental to this nation.
Now that people are actually seeing and feeling the benefits of Obamacare, including deep red states that were vehemently opposed, the Republicans are trying to distance themselves from their past efforts. I say to them, get on board or get out of the way.
Rob Shanahan, Venice
To the editor: Everyone knows that we need a comprehensive, affordable healthcare system in this country. The bizarre billing practices and profits of healthcare-related companies make it impossible for anyone to be without health coverage, yet the current administration has sabotaged the Affordable Care Act to the point that premiums have skyrocketed (I pay $1,089 per month).
Their solution? Allow people the “freedom” to be without coverage or purchase junk insurance.
It is time for a cradle-to-grave program that covers everyone. This would not be socialized medicine, just single payer, also known as Medicare for all. Currently, seniors pay about $134 per month for the basic Part B benefit.
Our current system is a disgrace. I am grateful to President Obama for the Affordable Care Act, but we need to go a lot further with upgrading our system for the benefit of all.
Kathy W. Smith, Torrance
