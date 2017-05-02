California's economy depends on its coastline. More offshore oil drilling could imperil it.

To the editor: President Trump’s directive to reopen our coastlines to oil and gas drilling is ill-conceived and bodes harm for ocean health and the Golden State’s nation-leading seaboard economy. He is putting at risk the livelihood, health and future of those living in California, the world’s sixth-largest economy and whose coastal economy accounts for about 80% of the state gross domestic product. (“Trump's directive on offshore drilling will face solid resistance in California,” April 29)

At a time when climate change-related sea rise is threatening coastal communities, and given the likelihood of catastrophic oil spills such as the 1969 incident near Santa Barbara, there is no sound reason for Trump’s directive.

Let’s get behind state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson’s (D-Santa Barbara) proposal to disallow any new leases in state waters for building new pipelines or other infrastructure related to expanding oil and gas development. With our seas rising, we will rise — and resist.

Tom Osborne, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: When we drive up the coast, it’s a sad sight part of the way. Instead of enjoying the moon or a sky full of stars reflected on the water, we are greeted with oil rigs that look like floating cities.

If Trump is so intent on getting oil pumped from the ocean floor, why not place these wells off the coast of south Florida near his Mar-a-Lago estate? He might enjoy the view of fuel production and old technology.

Three cheers for our elected state leaders and their action to protect our shore, our wildlife and our views.

Carmela Elsley, Thousand Oaks

