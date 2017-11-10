She went off opioids, and her chronic severe pain became bearable

To the editor: I can attest to the accuracy of the article on pain medication. (“Over-the-counter painkillers treated painful injuries just as well as opioids in new study,” Nov. 7)

About 10 years ago, I was hospitalized for a condition that required me to be taken off all pain medications immediately. I had been taking opioids for several years due to severe back pain, and the resulting pain due to the removal of my medication was absolutely excruciating.

After several days, the opioid I had been taking wore off, but I had little or no pain. Over-the-counter pain medication was sufficient to control what pain I had.

Years earlier I had read that the more pain medication one took, the higher one’s tolerance to it became. I now know how that happens.

Doctors and patients need to be educated that with respect to pain medication, less is more.

Joan Maggs, Granada Hills

..

To the editor: Using ibuprofen or acetaminophen long term can seriously harm your liver and kidneys, and when a person is in great pain, recommended doses go out the window. On the other hand, using opioids as prescribed has no adverse effects on our body organs.

Examine the organ functions of people who have taken opioids and those who have taken over-the-counter analgesics for years. Look at the results. Opioid users will find their internal organs functioning just fine.

How do I know? After taking opioids for severe pain over two decades, my organs are fine. My friend who had used acetaminophen for a dozen years just had a liver transplant.

S.R. Fischer, Los Angeles

CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. CAPTION Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church.

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.