Orange County residents refuse shelters for the homeless — what would Jesus tell them?

To the editor: On a recent trip to Berlin, we visited Sachsenhausen. Very near Berlin, Sachsenhausen was among the first Nazi concentration camps, where political dissidents were taken. It was a very sobering experience. There were no gas chambers at this place. Those came later. For the most part, the victims of Sachenhausen died of cold and starvation. A man died of appendicitis. What struck me the hardest was the fact that the perpetrators and the victims knew each other: "They went to the same schools, they lived on the same streets."