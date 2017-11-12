How to stop disabled parking theft: It might take a vigilante

To the editor: As a frequent driver for a disabled person here in Australia, the concerns about parking spaces and their abuse is too familiar to me. (“It takes a special arrogance to steal a parking place from a disabled person. And this cop is out to bust you,” Nov. 8)
In Australia, the fine for illegally parking in a handicap spot is about $100 in U.S. money. The police are very good at enforcing this, although realistically they have perhaps higher priorities.
As my passenger has mobility problems that might not be obvious initially, I have had people stare at me but not speak out — and perhaps that's the problem. People should speak out and confront the parking-space abusers. I try to get the point across to those who steal these spots by “speaking” to them.
I have a teacher’s voice so I am able to create a public spectacle (we don’t have to worry about guns in Australia). I have no issue with yelling at mothers picking up children in the rain, as they are making life more difficult for a person in a wheelchair who must travel farther in the rain.
There are more serious injustices in the world to protest, but this is one that is easy to commit to doing something about.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
..
To the editor: I wish there were more officers out there cracking down on the blatant disregard so many people have for the rules about using disabled parking placards.
My husband obtained a handicap placard after undergoing three major back surgeries; now, he has trouble walking long distances. Yet, if there is a regular parking spot close enough to the entrance of whatever place we are going to, we will park there so others who have more serious mobility issues can use the handicap spaces.
I have never used his placard when I am in the car by myself.
Karen Husman, Arcadia
