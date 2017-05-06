These readers may not 'look' disabled, but they need those handicap parking spots

Parking is one of those issues — there’s never enough of it (especially when you need a space), and people tend to behave badly when looking for it. So it should not come as a surprise that nearly a week after a recent string of articles on handicap placard abuse were published over several days in The Times, our letter writers are still fuming.

Most recently, some readers with disabled placards have responded to the frequent target of complaints on this issue: people who park in handicap spaces but don’t “look” disabled. Their letters explain why drivers who might be inclined to give them a disapproving stare should not judge a person’s condition by his or her appearance.

Olivia Bush of Bellflower explains the pain behind the condition that people may not notice:

I am a citizen in California who is authorized to use a disabled placard because of severe spinal conditions that cause constant pain.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think I should have to discuss my health with a stranger. — Barry Weiss, Studio City

I am relegated to my bed on ice packs most of the week, and I have no one to assist me or to push my wheelchair. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services declined my request for even scant hours of assistance, so I have to attempt a trip to buy groceries during the week.

Last week, one letter writer said he sometimes sees placard users who show “no overt signs of disability.” I want “observers” to know that what you see does not always tell the story.

It takes a few days of work for me to leave my apartment. When I do attempt it and make it to the grocery store, I may only exhibit a stooped shoulder, an uneven gait and possibly a strained look on my face, but what is behind all that is a great deal of pain. I am usually drenched in sweat when I reach the cashier. It usually takes me hours to recover slightly and days to put away the groceries, which I am thankful to be able to afford.

Studio City resident Barry Weiss wishes he didn’t have to discuss his health with parking vigilantes:

I read the opening lines of George Skelton’s May 1 column in which he made light of people who use disabled placards but do not appear to be disabled.

I’m one of those scofflaws. I have neuropathy in my feet and when I walk, it causes great pain. It feels like I’m walking on burning coals, but I appear to move normally.

The ability to stay longer at a parking spot where there is a meter helps so much, as I often have to take breaks from walking. What would be a two-hour use of a meter for you might be four for me because of these walking breaks.

Skelton’s column will cause me greater struggles, as I will have to explain my condition to well-meaning citizens. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think I should have to discuss my health with a stranger.

