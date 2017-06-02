Fix parking in L.A. by requiring less of it? Are we insane?

To the editor: Ethan N. Elkind and Mott Smith make some interesting points about parking in Los Angeles. They suggest that we “eliminate or reduce parking requirements for any new development projects.” As an addendum, shouldn’t we have the new tenants sign affidavits promising they will never own or operate a vehicle so long as they live in those units? (“How to fix L.A.'s failed parking policies,” Opinion, May 30)

These expert authors further suggest that the zoning code be modified to “promote shared parking and alternative transportation.” Excuse me, but haven’t we been encouraging carpooling and building an elaborate Metro rail system for years?

The sad fact is that there are more cars now, and there will be more to come. Metro ridership is declining, not increasing, and the number of spaces to accommodate more cars won’t increase unless the local governments — or private developers — build parking structures.

The math is simple. Shouldn’t we solve the problem and not exacerbate it?

Richard Rothschild, Los Angeles

To the editor: In their op-ed article on how to ease L.A.’s traffic congestion woes, Elkind and Smith make some excellent suggestions. Here are a few more:

Raise parking meter rates and use the funds to improve public transit.

Raise taxes on owners of parking lots and craft legislation to encourage multi-story garages.

Encourage the construction of micro apartments by modifying zoning requirements for parking in such buildings.

Encourage travelers to use Uber and Lyft, especially Uber Pool and Lyft Line.

Reward developers for including shared car slots among their parking spaces.

Virginia Wexman, Los Angeles

To the editor: The first bullet reads, “Eliminate or reduce parking requirements for any new development projects.”

In my neighborhood, curbside parking is full. The cars belong to folks living in the large apartment complexes a block away that do not have enough parking spaces for their tenants. The older apartment buildings offer one space for the tenants of two-bedroom units (which these days means two cars).

L.A.’s parking policies require new developments to provide more spaces to eliminate this problem, and they should not be changed.

Steven Miyamoto, Redondo Beach

