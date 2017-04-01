The Times' disappointing defense of the anti-Planned Parenthood 'journalists'

To the editor: I heartily disagree with your editorial opposing the filing of multiple felony charges by California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra against two anti-abortion activists who surreptitiously recorded Planned Parenthood officials under false pretenses in an attempt to discredit the organization. (“Felony charges are a disturbing overreach for the duo behind the Planned Parenthood sting videos,” editorial, March 30)

You acknowledge that David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt allegedly committed criminal acts not for the purpose of presenting actual facts, but for the purpose of presenting alternative facts to discredit not only Planned Parenthood, but also individuals representing Planned Parenthood. Those edited tapes have enabled protestors to spread false information and enrich the two activists’ organization, the Center for Medical Progress.

What has once been seen cannot be unseen, even if it’s proved false. A civil action alone would be a slap on the wrist. The actions of Daleiden and Merritt can’t be justified by comparing them to other protest movements but must stand on their own.

And who says you can’t file a civil action in addition to a criminal action?

Julia Springer, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: The Times has fallen victim to these radical political times.

Laws cannot be equally and fairly applied when the standard for prosecution is some subjective test of positive motive or social benefit. By this type of misplaced reasoning, vigilante justice would be excused.

The place for the consideration of mitigating circumstances and for placing a crime in a cultural context is the courtroom. Police and prosecutors need to follow the law as written and not be influenced by the political winds of the day.

Perhaps if Times editors were surreptitiously (and illegally) videoed discussing what articles to publish and what to ignore, you would take a different view.

Mike Post, Winnetka

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook