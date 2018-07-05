Faith-based pregnancy clinics aren't out to deceive women about abortion

To the editor: If someone at the Los Angeles Times had visited a pregnancy medical clinic or counseling center, he or she would find caring staff members who offer real choices to women facing unexpected pregnancies.
Since abortion is a woman’s legal right, the clinic where I am a board member, Open Arms Pregnancy Clinic in Northridge, educates women with accurate and verified information on all options, including abortion. Open Arms and other clinics believe women deserve to be fully informed on all options before making a decision that will affect the rest of their lives, regardless of the choice they make.
To have the state dictate that these faith-based clinics need to prominently post a script touting how to get “free and low-cost” abortions is appalling by any measure of free speech. Thank God for a Supreme Court that still believes in the 1st Amendment enough to set aside such a flagrant violation of our Constitution.
Before writing editorials misrepresenting the good work that pregnancy clinics do, I suggest you do your own due diligence. Women deserve the truth — all of it.
Michael Parente, Woodland Hills
