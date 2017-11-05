If antiabortion groups want to open 'pregnancy centers,' they need to give all information to women

To the editor: There they go again: Antiabortion activists strive to wrap their cause in the subversive cloak of “religious freedom” to deprive all women of their rights to reproductive healthcare. (“Antiabortion pregnancy counseling centers shouldn't get to hide information from women,” editorial, Nov. 2)

This despite the fact that no physician is compelled to render or recommend medical services that conflict with his or her personal beliefs. What they should not do is keep their patients unaware of such vital alternatives.

These activists are in the same league with those who tout “faith-healing” laws — which excuse devout parents from criminal liability for favoring prayers over lifesaving medical treatment for their children — still on the books in many states.

If a licensed medical facility bills itself a pregnancy counseling clinic, it should afford its patients information on the full range of reproductive health options, whether or not it offers all of them.

Rona Dolgin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Although I support a woman’s right to obtain an abortion, I do not believe that any religious organization that opposes abortion should be required to advise its clients how to obtain one.

The problem is that these so-called pregnancy counseling centers are state licensed. These entities are religious programs, but they should not be allowed to claim they are doing anything but that.

The 1st Amendment does not protect misrepresentation.

Erica Hahn, Monrovia

..

To the editor: Your editorial is 100% accurate in stating that pregnancy counseling clinics have an “obligation” to offer all necessary information about healthcare decisions.

I am a volunteer at a pregnancy center, where we not only offer referrals for healthcare, but also for social services, domestic violence, housing, education and more.

Because we believe that abortion is the killing of a person, and since healthcare is aimed at promoting health, it follows that we do not refer our pregnant clients to facilities that do not deliver healthcare to children.

Judith M. Seki, San Gabriel

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook