A doctor defends her use of 'bioidentical' hormone therapy: 'I welcome having my work reviewed by my colleagues'

The approach I use is strongly supported by clinical studies. One such example is a 2017 study by doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center that looked at 4,200 women from 1998-2012. The study concluded that women using hormone replacement therapy were 30% less likely to die of cardiovascular heart disease, and 20% more likely to have a coronary calcium score of zero. Heart attacks are the No. 1 cause of death in women.