Destroying the planet isn't the EPA chief's job

To the editor: I have nothing to say but thank you for your editorial on Oklahoma Atty. Gen. Scott Pruitt’s inappropriate nomination to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. You’ve made a completely airtight case. (“Putting Scott Pruitt in charge of the EPA risks irreversible damage to the planet,” editorial, Feb. 4)

Pruitt disagrees with the basic mission of the EPA — check. He’s worked hard to undermine it — check. He’s a shill for the oil and gas industries —check. He won’t promise to recuse himself from decisions where he clearly should — check.

He could damage the Earth in irreversible ways — check. And that’s the inescapable, unthinkable bottom line.

Cher Gilmore, Newhall

To the editor: Trump’s candidate to head the EPA says he believes in global warming, but people need jobs — jobs that damage the environment.

By that logic, when slavery ended it threw a lot of people out of work and hurt the southern economy for years. Maybe we shouldn’t have done it.

Unchecked, global warming will make this planet unfit for human life. When all the oil companies’ customers and all their employees are dead, that’s going to be bad for business.

Lake Nofer, Woodland Hills

