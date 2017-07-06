If Putin flatters Trump, he can get almost anything from our president

To the editor: During the presidential campaign, Vladimir Putin made flattering comments about Donald Trump, who later exaggerated what the Russian president said by mentioning that he called him a “genius.” (“Stakes are high for Trump's meeting with Putin. Here's what to expect,” July 4)

Putin is the genius. No amount of attempted preparation for Friday’s planned meeting will keep President Trump from lapping up Putin’s praise. During their summit, Putin will be amiable and will continue to compliment Trump on his intelligence and magnificent leadership skills. That is all Trump will need to boast that he has established a great relationship with Putin.

Putin will go home smiling at how easy it is to exploit a superficial narcissist.

William Goldman, Palos Verdes Estates

To the editor: If it is unlikely that Trump will read the binder of preparatory material for meeting with Putin, but can manage only “tweet-length sentences,” how will he conduct himself during the encounter with Putin and throughout the Group of 20 meeting?

Will the president have a script writer at his elbow to provide appropriate responses? Or will he, in his predictably unpredictable practice, spew unpresidential Trumpisms?

The whole world will be watching the inept attempts of the U.S. president to comport himself on the world stage. Let’s hope that his handlers succeed in restraining his impetuosity and vulgarity so that he at least has the appearance of a credible leader.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

