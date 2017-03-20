Hey, progressives, making fun of conservatives isn't leadership

To the editor: As a recovering progressive since the early 2000s, I read with delight Democratic Texas state Rep. Jessica Farrar’s introduction of her bill to require rectal exams for men. Time and again progressive Democrats reinforce my decision to abandon liberal identity politics. It’s like they really don’t take public policy seriously. (“A Texas lawmaker's answer to abortion restrictions: Rectal exams for men,” March 15)

Democrats rely on emotion and, of course, satire to drive their current governing philosophy. It’s amusing.

Honest question: Is it really necessary to have your public protest chants rhyme, like when you were learning the alphabet in kindergarten?

As citizens in a difficult and dangerous world, Democrats need to ask: Is this really what they want from their party leadership?

David Pohlod, Oak Park

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook