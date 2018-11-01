A Red Sox fan congratulates the Dodgers on another good season

To the editor: Caps off to this year’s Dodgers team! With so many people in Los Angeles disparaging the team because it lost its second World Series in a row, I give the Dodgers credit for being the National League champions and having a terrific regular season.
The Red Sox were simply unbeatable this year, and any team would have most likely lost to them in the World Series.
I am a longtime Red Sox fan who even has a tattoo of the team’s logo on my arm. I wore a Red Sox cap along with a Dodgers shirt to games all season long, and the folks at the security gate would rib me about it. My reply: “Hey, National League, American League — we won’t have a problem until the World Series.”
Go Sox! Go Dodgers! I’ll see the team next year at games in my adopted hometown — and with better weather.
Kim Airs, Los Angeles
