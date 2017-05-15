Trump has halted the work of refugee officers, who perform a valuable service to their country

To the editor: The editorial states that the Department of Homeland Security sent “investigators” overseas to interview refugees as part of the vetting process. We are not solely “investigators.” The job title is “refugee officer,” and I am one. (“How the Trump administration has quietly stalled refugee resettlements,” editorial, May 8)

In interviewing displaced persons overseas, we determine whether they qualify as refugees, whether they have suffered past persecution, or if they have a well-founded fear of persecution on account of any of five protected grounds: political opinion, religion, a particular social group, nationality or race. In addition, in partnership with U.S. intelligence agencies, we use an array of sophisticated tools to ensure that potential immigrants pose no risk to American public safety or national security.

While we have annually provided protection to tens of thousands of refugees, this number is a minute fraction of those displaced worldwide. More importantly, our existence provides a rationale for third countries on the front lines of refugee crises to shelter those seeking protection while waiting for permanent resettlement. If these countries closed their doors, regional instability would increase, and U.S national security would be threatened.

Moreover, for those fleeing persecution, refugee officers provide key support to the U.S. as a beacon of hope and dignity.

David Mills, Los Angeles

