Republicans proved their loyalty to voters during Watergate. They need to step up now.

To the editor: Yes, Kremlingate is eerily reminiscent of Watergate. The big difference is that back in the 1970s, the Republican side of Congress was populated by statesmen. They were Americans first, and they proved it. (“Is the GOP getting serious about the Russia investigation?” Opinion, April 30)

Not so with this present group. Almost all of the statesmen are long gone and have been replaced by loyalists who are Republicans first.

Mark my words: The truth will come out. Someone will leak. Someone will talk. Someone will testify and, finally, someone will say that our national nightmare is finally over.

Carol Levin, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: McManus did a fine job of laying out the background of the investigation into President Trump’s alleged connections to Russia.

What wasn’t mentioned was the fact that without access to Trump’s taxes and other financial documents, the investigation is likely to be an enormous waste of everyone’s time.

Paul Letcher, Los Angeles

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook