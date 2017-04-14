A great way to make money and build the border wall

To the editor: What a great idea by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach): Instead of issuing 50,000 immigrant visas by lottery, sell them to wealthy foreigners for $1 million each and use the revenue to build President Trump’s border wall. (“Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has a plan to pay for Trump's border wall: Charge rich foreigners $1 million to become citizens,” April 5)

But I have an even better idea for comprehensive immigration reform: Get rid of the visa categories based on family relationships and employees in high-demand fields altogether. Sell immigrant visas for $5 million each and citizenship certificates for $20 million. There would be plenty of takers.

During his campaign, Trump stressed the importance of ensuring that immigrants to the U.S. share our values. Since love of money, more than family ties or expertise, seems to be the highest American value, granting U.S. residence and citizenship to the very rich will truly make American greater than ever.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

..

To the editor: Rohrabacher has a great idea. All we have to do is change the plaque on the Statue of Liberty: “Give us your money! We don’t need your tired, and we especially do not need your poor.”

Craig Arnold, Long Beach

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook