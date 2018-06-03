Roseanne Barr and Samantha Bee are symptoms of a society that is losing its manners

To the editor: Is society losing its way because our leaders and role models continue to keep lowering the bar? (“No, Samantha Bee’s vulgarity isn’t equivalent to Roseanne Barr’s racism,” Opinion, May 31)
We were once taught what polite and civilized behavior should be. We faltered, but we knew that bullying, profanity, racism and rudeness were simply unacceptable in a civilized society.
Today, profanity seems to be part of the normal conversation. Some of our leaders who are viewed as role models seem to be rolling in the mud. Our president insults people regularly, celebrities rip hard into others, and some casually utter racist and profane comments.
Manners have left the building. A society breaks down and crumbles when people stop caring and start accepting things that were once unacceptable. I fail at times, but being intentionally cruel and indifferent to someone’s feelings is not on my agenda.
As we keep moving on this dangerous road, keep in mind that our children are watching and that our society’s future depends on integrity, compassion and tolerance.
Marlene Carney, La Verne
..
To the editor: I never heard of late-night TV host Samantha Bee until a couple of days ago, after she called President Trump’s daughter a “feckless [expletive].” It appears that vile language is not the sole province the right wing.
In the case of Roseanne Barr, ABC canceled her show immediately. On the other hand, Bee’s audience applauded and cheered vigorously (I heard it on a radio segment that discussed the incident).
Could the difference in reactions be due to the fact that Bee’s target is the daughter of a president who is reviled by the left?
Charles Vorsanger, Pasadena
..
To the editor: I agree that Bee’s comments were in very poor taste.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Bee’s language was “vile and vicious.” Someone should ask her what she thinks of her boss calling former FBI Director James Comey a “slime ball,” or go further back to the campaign trail and check his remarks on his fellow Republican candidates.
Beauty and ugliness are apparently in the eyes of the beholder.
William A. Christer, West Hollywood
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook