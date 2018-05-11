A pro-Trump backlash awaits Democrats who come down too hard on cities opposed to California's 'sanctuary' law

To the editor: California has consistently stated it would not help federal authorities enforce U.S. immigration law. At the same time, California has insisted that cities follow state laws.
A case in point is the passionate debate on the state's so-called sanctuary law limiting the cooperation by local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities. As a lifelong Democrat, this greatly concerns me.
This type of hypocrisy only stiffens support for President Trump and reduces Democrats' chances of becoming a majority in Congress. I support President Obama's actions to protect the undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country as children, but I also believe cities should be left alone to decide what is best for their residents.
Sam Burgess, South Pasadena
..
To the editor: Reading what was said by the anti-sanctuary protesters in Santa Clarita made my blood boil.
SB 54, California's sanctuary law, merely provides a safe space for immigrants. It seeks to prevent families from being torn apart, and most importantly, it in no way stops U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from doing its job. Yes, the law limits cooperation with federal authorities, but ICE can still arrest or detain people.
So, what's the argument by people who oppose SB 54 other than they just don't want immigrants here?
Melissa Gonzalez, San Jose
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.